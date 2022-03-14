14 March 2022

Illness reduces Rochdale’s ranks ahead of visit of Salford

By NewsChain Sport
14 March 2022

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale has revealed some of his players have been affected by illness ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Salford in Sky Bet League Two.

Two unnamed players are doubtful and will be assessed on the day of the game.

Liam Kelly has also been ill but has been able to train.

Injured trio Max Taylor, Paul Downing and Josh Andrews remain on the sidelines.

Salford could be without Liam Shephard after the defender was forced off injured just before half-time in Saturday’s goalless draw at Exeter.

He joins an already lengthy list as Gary Bowyer’s squad continues to be stretched.

The latest blow came a week after striker Conor McAleny lasted just 19 minutes against Forest Green.

Ash Eastham, Josh Morris, Matty Willock, Luke Burgess and Ian Henderson are also in the treatment room.

