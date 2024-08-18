I’m all good – Angel Gomes posts update following head injury
Lille midfielder Angel Gomes has allayed fears that he has suffered a serious head injury following a collision against Reims on Saturday.
The former Manchester United academy graduate was hospitalised following a half-hour delay during Saturday’s 2-0 win after being knocked unconscious in a collision with defender Amadou Kone.
However, the 23-year-old, who was released by United in 2020, posted an update from hospital.
Pictured on a trolley wearing a neck brace, Gomes wrote on Instagram: “Just a message to let everyone know that I’m all good!
“The support has been overwhelming and I just thank God everything is okay. Love and blessings!
“PS. Remind me not to jump for no more headers.”
