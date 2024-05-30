I’m excited – Johannes Hoff Thorup lands Norwich job

Norwich have appointed FC Nordsjaelland manager Johannes Hoff Thorup as their new head coach.

Thorup has signed a three-year contract at Carrow Road after the Canaries agreed a compensation package with Danish Superliga side Nordsjaelland.

Former manager David Wagner was sacked less than 24 hours after his side lost 4-0 to Leeds in the second leg of the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

Thorup told the club website: “I’m excited, I hope that the supporters are excited as well. I hope that we can create something together, it’s so important that they are proud of the team.

“I feel the connection with the people, the club and the city. Everyone I have met with so far is so humble, nice and easy-going.

“I have my ideas and I have my principles in the way that we are going to play, but I am also here to listen to some of the good stuff that has already been done.

I'm excited, I hope that the supporters are excited as well

“I have to make sure that I am very clear that this is something that we do together and everyone has to have that feeling.”

Thorup had been in charge of Nordsjaelland since January 2023, having worked his way up from youth coach in 2015 to first-team assistant head coach in 2021.

He will be joined at Norwich by assistant head coach Glen Riddersholm, who was most recently head coach of Swedish top-flight side IFK Norrkoping.