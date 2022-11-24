24 November 2022

Imran Louza to face no further action over spitting charge as FA appeal fails

By NewsChain Sport
24 November 2022

Watford midfielder Imran Louza will face no further action after being charged with spitting at an opposing player last month.

Morocco international Louza, 23, was alleged to have spat at Swansea’s Ryan Manning during Watford’s 2-1 home defeat on October 5.

An independent regulatory commission hearing on October 21 found the charge was not proven and a subsequent appeal by the Football Association has now failed.

An FA spokesperson said: “An independent appeal board has dismissed an appeal by The FA against an independent Regulatory Commission’s decision in relation to a case involving Imran Louza and therefore he will face no further action.”

Louza has scored two goals in five appearances for Watford this season.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Germany players cover mouths for team photo in protest over OneLove armband ban

news

World Cup shock! Lionel Messi’s Argentina stunned by defeat against Saudi Arabia

world news

Gareth Southgate ‘concerned’ at FIFA's yellow card threat if Harry Kane wore 'OneLove' armband

world news