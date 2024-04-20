In-form Doncaster come from behind to beat play-off rivals Barrow
Doncaster roared back from two goals down to beat play-off rivals Barrow 4-2 and secure a ninth successive win.
It appeared as though Rovers’ incredible charge from relegation danger to play-off contention had ended as goals from Emile Acquah and Rory Feely gave Barrow a two-goal advantage at the break.
But a Joe Ironside penalty reduced the deficit and set up a grandstand finish, with Hakeeb Adelakun and Harrison Biggins both netting in the final five minutes and Ironside adding a fourth deep into added time to secure a remarkable win.
Doncaster fell behind after 35 minutes when Acquah powered in a header from a Robbie Gotts cross and Barrow doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time when Feely headed in from a corner.
Rovers were presented with a way back into the game when Ironside was felled by Niall Canavan and found the bottom corner from the penalty spot.
Adelakun raced on to a ball over the top from Tom Anderson and finished calmly in the 85th minute, with Biggins heading home from a Tommy Rowe cross three minutes later.
Ironside tapped in from close range to seal it in stoppage time.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox