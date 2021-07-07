In pictures – England fans arrive as excitement builds for Euro 2020 semi-final

England fans pose ahead of Wednesday's game against Denmark (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:17pm, Wed 07 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

History beckons for England who can reach the European Championship final for the first time by beating 1992 champions Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday night.

Anticipation is building steadily and should be at fever pitch when the teams walk on to the field later for the Euro 2020 semi-final as Gareth Southgate’s side look to tread where no England team have before.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures in the hours before kick-off:

Two England fans stand outside Wembley with a half-and-half scarf (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
Fans take in the atmosphere at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
England fans dressed as knights outside Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
A Denmark fan surveys the scene (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)
No prizes for guessing who this fan will be cheering on later (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

England

Gallery

PA