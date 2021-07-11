In pictures: England suffer agonising penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy

SportMen's SportFootballIn pictures: England suffer agonising penalty shoot-out defeat to ItalyItaly players celebrate winning the Euro 2020 final (PA Wire)By NewsChain Sport23:09pm, Sun 11 Jul 2021 CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Italy beat England on penalties to win the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.Here, the PA news agency picks out the best pictures from the final.England fans climb aboard a bus outside the ground several hours before kick off (PA Wire)Fans gathered at Wembley (PA Wire)David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and Lighting Seeds with Sir Geoff Hurst performing their song Three Lions’ at a special gig for England fans ahead of the Euro 2020 final (PA Wire)Gareth Southgate and the England squad leaving the team hotel to head to Wembley (PA Wire)England fans cheer the bus leaving the hotel (PA Wire)The squad walked out at Wembley (PA Wire)Wembley Way was a sea of England fans (PA Wire)England fans were also watching at BOXPARK Croydon (PA Wire)The closing ceremony took place before kick-off (PA Wire)The Duchess of Cambridge alongside the Duke of Cambridge (right) in the stands (PA Wire)Luke Shaw opened the scoring after just two minutes with his first England goal (PA Wire)England fans celebrate the opener (PA Wire)Italy dominated the second half and got their reward when Leonardo Bonucci bundled in from a corner (PA Wire)England fans react in the stands after Italy’s Bonucci's equaliser (PA Wire)Where do you think you are going? Giorgio Chiellini (left) stops Bukayo Saka in his tracks (PA Wire)The tension ramped up as the final moved into extra time (PA Wire)And penalties... (PA Wire)Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho (pictured) missed their spot-kicks (PA Wire) Gianluigi Donnarumma saved from Bukayo Saka to win Euro 2020 for Italy (PA Wire)England fans at BOXPARK Croydon react as England lose on penalties (PA Wire)England manager Gareth Southgate consoles his players after the defeat (PA Wire)Sign up to our newsletterThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...