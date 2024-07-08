In pictures: England’s previous meetings with the Netherlands

Sport / Men's Sport / Football / 08 July 2024In pictures: England’s previous meetings with the NetherlandsBy NewsChain Sport08 July 2024 England will face the Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday for a place in the Euro 2024 final.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at previous meetings between the sides in pictures:The best videos delivered dailyWatch the stories that matter, right from your inboxThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...SoccerEnglandGalleryPAToday's ChainSee all videos Jeremy Hunt ‘rules out Tory leadership bid’news2 days ago Huge amount of work to do, Starmer tells ministers at first Cabinet meetingnews2 days ago Starmer sweeps to power as Truss is biggest scalp in Tory bloodbathnews3 days ago