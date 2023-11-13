In pictures: Football world says farewell to Sir Bobby Charlton
A host of former footballers were in attendance as the sport bid a final farewell to Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton.
The 1966 World Cup winner’s funeral cortege was welcomed with gentle applause by thousands of fans as it drove past Old Trafford’s East Stand and the United Trinity statue, which features Charlton, George Best and Denis Law.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the images from Charlton’s funeral.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox