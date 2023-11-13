13 November 2023

In pictures: Football world says farewell to Sir Bobby Charlton

By NewsChain Sport
13 November 2023

A host of former footballers were in attendance as the sport bid a final farewell to Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton.

The 1966 World Cup winner’s funeral cortege was welcomed with gentle applause by thousands of fans as it drove past Old Trafford’s East Stand and the United Trinity statue, which features Charlton, George Best and Denis Law.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the images from Charlton’s funeral.

