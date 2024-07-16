16 July 2024

In pictures: Gareth Southgate’s career as England manager

By NewsChain Sport
16 July 2024

Gareth Southgate has called time on his seven-and-a-half-year spell as England manager after suffering defeat by Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his tenure in pictures.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

‘Undefined odour’ forces plane of England fans into Berlin emergency landing

news

New vaccine could lead to ‘really serious’ attempt to eradicate malaria

news

Trump heads to Republican convention as authorities probe assassination attempt

news