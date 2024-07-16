In pictures: Gareth Southgate’s career as England manager

Sport / Men's Sport / Football / 16 July 2024In pictures: Gareth Southgate’s career as England managerBy NewsChain Sport16 July 2024 Gareth Southgate has called time on his seven-and-a-half-year spell as England manager after suffering defeat by Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his tenure in pictures.The best videos delivered dailyWatch the stories that matter, right from your inboxThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...SoccerEnglandSouthgateGalleryPAToday's ChainSee all videos ‘Undefined odour’ forces plane of England fans into Berlin emergency landingnews18 hours ago New vaccine could lead to ‘really serious’ attempt to eradicate malarianews19 hours ago Trump heads to Republican convention as authorities probe assassination attemptnewsa day ago