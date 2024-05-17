In pictures: Jurgen Klopp’s reign as Liverpool manager

Sport / Men's Sport / Football / 17 May 2024In pictures: Jurgen Klopp’s reign as Liverpool managerBy NewsChain Sport17 May 2024 Jurgen Klopp is preparing for his final match as Liverpool manager against Wolves on Sunday.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the German’s career at Anfield in pictures.The best videos delivered dailyWatch the stories that matter, right from your inboxThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...SoccerLiverpoolKloppGalleryPAToday's ChainSee all videos Rich List 2024: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?financial news3 hours ago French police shoot man suspected of planning synagogue attackworld news3 hours ago New train services between London and Greater Manchester plannedfinancial news3 hours ago