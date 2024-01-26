26 January 2024

In pictures: Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool as he announces exit plan

By NewsChain Sport
26 January 2024

Jurgen Klopp will stand down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the German’s career at Anfield in pictures over the years.

