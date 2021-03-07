In pictures: Rangers fans celebrate Scottish Premiership title triumph

Rangers fans celebrate outside Ibrox
Rangers fans celebrate outside Ibrox (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:04pm, Sun 07 Mar 2021
Rangers were crowned kings of Scotland for the first time in a decade on Sunday after bitter rivals Celtic failed to beat Dundee United.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the celebrations that followed.

Rangers fans celebrate outside Ibrox (PA Wire)
Rangers fans – Ibrox Stadium (PA Wire)
Rangers fans – Ibrox Stadium (PA Wire)
Rangers fans – Ibrox Stadium (PA Wire)
A Rangers fan celebrates outside Ibrox (PA Wire)
A plane flies over Dundee United's stadium with the message ‘Can You See Us Now?' (PA Wire)
A sticker on a gate at Ibrox referencing Celtic’s attempt to win 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row (PA Wire)
A Rangers fan wears a celebratory face mask (PA Wire)
A Rangers fan celebrates by taking a photo outside Ibrox (PA Wire)
A Rangers fan holds a flag aloft (PA Wire)
Fans embrace outside Ibrox (PA Wire)
Celebrations outside Rangers' ground (PA Wire)

