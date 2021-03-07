In pictures: Rangers fans celebrate Scottish Premiership title triumph

SportMen's SportFootballIn pictures: Rangers fans celebrate Scottish Premiership title triumphRangers fans celebrate outside Ibrox (PA Wire)By NewsChain Sport16:04pm, Sun 07 Mar 2021 CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Rangers were crowned kings of Scotland for the first time in a decade on Sunday after bitter rivals Celtic failed to beat Dundee United.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the celebrations that followed.Rangers fans celebrate outside Ibrox (PA Wire)Rangers fans – Ibrox Stadium (PA Wire)Rangers fans – Ibrox Stadium (PA Wire)Rangers fans – Ibrox Stadium (PA Wire)A Rangers fan celebrates outside Ibrox (PA Wire)A plane flies over Dundee United's stadium with the message ‘Can You See Us Now?' (PA Wire)A sticker on a gate at Ibrox referencing Celtic’s attempt to win 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row (PA Wire)A Rangers fan wears a celebratory face mask (PA Wire)A Rangers fan celebrates by taking a photo outside Ibrox (PA Wire) A Rangers fan holds a flag aloft (PA Wire)Fans embrace outside Ibrox (PA Wire)Celebrations outside Rangers' ground (PA Wire)Sign up to our newsletterThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...