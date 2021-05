ose Mourinho grimaces at Goodison Park in April. The Portuguese had significant reason to be unhappy following the 2-2 draw with Everton as he was sacked by Tottenham just three days later. The Portuguese, who spent 17 months in charge of Spurs, was not out of work long as he was appointed head coach of Italian club Roma ahead of the 2021-22 season just over a fortnight later. His dismissal by the north London club came less than a week before their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City. Ryan Mason was placed in caretaker charge of Spurs for the rest of the campaign

(PA Wire)