Increased police presence but World Cup events unaffected after NZ shooting

An increased police presence will be seen around Auckland as the Women’s World Cup gets underway after a shooting at a construction site in the city left three people dead.

New Zealand Police reported that a gunman had killed two people before he died and there were also multiple injuries during the incident, which came just hours before co-hosts New Zealand were due to kick off the tournament against Norway at Eden Park.

Addressing media in New Zealand on Thursday morning, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said: “Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening there are a lot of eyes on Auckland.

“The government has spoken to FIFA organisers this morning and the tournament will proceed as planned.

There will be an increased police presence obviously around Auckland to provide public reassurance, but the police have indicated that they don't think there is an ongoing security or safety risk

“Aucklanders and those watching around the world can be assured that the police have neutralised the threat and they are not seeking anybody else in relation to the incident.

“New Zealanders’ safety and the safety of our visitors is our first priority.

“There will be an increased police presence obviously around Auckland to provide public reassurance, but the police have indicated that they don’t think there is an ongoing security or safety risk.”

In the wake of the incident, New Zealand Football tweeted: “New Zealand Football are shocked by the incident in Auckland CBD this morning.

“We can confirm that all of the Football Ferns team and staff are safe but we will not be able to comment further while details are still emerging.

“Please refer to New Zealand Police for further information. Preparations for the game tonight at Eden Park will continue as planned.”

The US Women’s Team also confirmed the safety of its players and staff.

The US Soccer Comms Account tweeted: “Regarding the incident in downtown Auckland, all of our USWNT players and staff are accounted for and safe.

“Our security team is in communication with local authorities and we are proceeding with our daily schedule.”

New Zealand Police earlier wrote on Twitter: “Police have contained a serious incident that unfolded at a construction site in Auckland’s CBD this morning.

“Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased. Police are now commencing an investigation into what has occurred this morning.

“Cordons remain in place and we are continuing to ask the public to stay away from the area as our work continues.”