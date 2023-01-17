Inih Effiong at the double as Aldershot get back on track with win at Solihull
Inih Effiong’s quickfire double in the first half helped Aldershot end a four-match losing streak in the Vanarama National League with a 2-1 win at Solihull Moors.
Aldershot’s slump had seen them fall down the table but they went ahead after a quarter of an hour when Effiong rose highest at the back post and headed well beyond Solihull goalkeeper Ryan Boot.
Effiong’s header ended Aldershot’s 244-minute wait for a goal in the league and the striker scored again moments after Moors had kicked off when he found space in the box and shot low past Boot.
Second-half substitute Bartosz Cybulski halved the deficit five minutes after the resumption, getting the final touch to bundle the ball over the line.
Cybulski and Andrew Dallas spurned gilt-edged opportunities late on as the hosts piled forward in search of an equaliser but Aldershot held firm to end their recent lean run.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox