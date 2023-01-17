A general view of a corner flag ahead of the FA Cup, second round match at Damson Park, Solihull.
17 January 2023

Inih Effiong at the double as Aldershot get back on track with win at Solihull

By NewsChain Sport
17 January 2023

Inih Effiong’s quickfire double in the first half helped Aldershot end a four-match losing streak in the Vanarama National League with a 2-1 win at Solihull Moors.

Aldershot’s slump had seen them fall down the table but they went ahead after a quarter of an hour when Effiong rose highest at the back post and headed well beyond Solihull goalkeeper Ryan Boot.

Effiong’s header ended Aldershot’s 244-minute wait for a goal in the league and the striker scored again moments after Moors had kicked off when he found space in the box and shot low past Boot.

Second-half substitute Bartosz Cybulski halved the deficit five minutes after the resumption, getting the final touch to bundle the ball over the line.

Cybulski and Andrew Dallas spurned gilt-edged opportunities late on as the hosts piled forward in search of an equaliser but Aldershot held firm to end their recent lean run.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen voted Children’s Word of the Year for 2022

news

One in 10 considering giving up pets over cost-of-living pressures

news

Martin Luther King’s daughter calls for action to match words

news