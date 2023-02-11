Inih Effiong fired Dagenham to victory over Solihull on his debut (Richard Sellers/PA)
11 February 2023

Inih Effiong delights Dagenham with debut double

By NewsChain Sport
11 February 2023

Inih Effiong was the star of the show on his Dagenham & Redbridge debut as a 2-1 win over Solihull Moors moved them to within touching distance of the National League play-off places.

Effiong, who arrived during the week from Aldershot, opened the scoring in the 36th minute when his initial free-kick was blocked but he fired home the rebound.

The lead lasted only five minutes before Andrew Dallas’ cross was turned in by Solihull’s Bartosz Cybulski.

But Effiong would have the final word. His penalty appeals were waved away just after the hour but his 73rd-minute strike was worthy of collecting the three points.

