25 March 2023

Inih Effiong delivers late double to boost Dagenham to victory at lowly Torquay

By NewsChain Sport
25 March 2023

Inih Effiong’s late double gave Dagenham’s Vanarama National League play-off hopes a boost by securing a 2-1 victory at struggling Torquay.

Aaron Jarvis scored from long range just before half-time to put the relegation-threatened Gulls ahead.

They held on to their advantage until the 77th minute, when substitute Sydney Ibie was brought down in the penalty area and Effiong stepped up to score from the spot.

Torquay’s Frank Nouble had a goal disallowed for offside before Effiong won it for the Daggers deep into stoppage time.

