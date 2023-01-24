A general view of a football (John Walton/PA)
24 January 2023

Inih Effiong nets hat-trick as Aldershot win at Maidstone

By NewsChain Sport
24 January 2023

Inih Effiong scored a hat-trick as Aldershot completed a comprehensive 3-0 win at Maidstone.

Effiong opened his tally after 13 minutes when he followed up Ryan Glover’s blocked shot with a fine overhead kick.

Shortly after the hour mark, Effiong had his second of the night after he converted Haji Mnoga’s perfect through ball.

And with 11 minutes remaining, the 31-year-old headed home his treble from Glover’s pinpoint cross.

The win moves Aldershot up to 14th, while Maidstone remain above only Scunthorpe at the wrong end of the table.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

New Royal baby: Princess Eugenie ‘so excited’ to be pregnant with second child

world news

Seven dead as California sees third mass killing in eight days

world news

Transgender woman found guilty of rape when she was a man

news