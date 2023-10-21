21 October 2023

Inih Effiong nets late winner for Dagenham against Woking

By NewsChain Sport
21 October 2023

Inih Effiong’s late strike saw Dagenham edge to a 2-1 victory against 10-man Woking.

Jake Hessenthaler put the Daggers in front in the 25th minute after getting on the end of Josh Hare’s corner.

Their lead was short-lived, however, as Woking equalised just four minutes later when Dennon Lewis picked out Reece Grego-Cox at the back post to nod home.

The Cards were reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute when Tunji Akinola was shown a second yellow card and Effiong struck late into stoppage time to hand Dagenham victory.

