24 September 2024

Inih Effiong’s last-gasp penalty snatches Braintree victory against FC Halifax

By NewsChain Sport
24 September 2024

Braintree snapped a three-match losing run in the Vanarama National League as Inih Effiong’s last-gasp penalty helped them to a 1-0 win over Halifax.

Despite going into the game with one win from 10 games and up against a Halifax side who were unbeaten in five, Braintree were the better side for much of the first half, with James Vennings denied when goalkeeper Sam Johnson tipped away.

Vennings’ free-kick then crept wide just before half-time, after which Kyrell Lisbie missed the target with two headers from close range as Braintree continued to go closest to breaking the deadlock.

They were presented with a gilt-edged opportunity in the 90th minute when Jermaine Francis was pushed to the ground in the area and Effiong coolly dispatched his spot-kick.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Yellow weather warning for more heavy rain this week as UK recovers from flooding

news

Jet2 passenger died on flight from Bulgaria to Liverpool after cardiac arrest

news

Anthony Joshua says his ‘rollercoaster journey’ in boxing is far from over after Wembley battering by Dubois

sport