Injured Harry Maguire ‘devastated’ after failing to make England Euro 2024 squad

Harry Maguire has announced he is one of the players to have been cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad.

England boss Gareth Southgate will confirm his 26-man squad for this summer’s tournament in Germany on Saturday after initially selecting 33 players in a provisional group.

Manchester United centre-half Maguire said on Instagram that he was “devastated” to be one of the seven players to be omitted due to a calf injury.

Maguire said: “I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer.

“Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.

“For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys.

“Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season.”

Maguire, who has won 63 caps since making his senior England debut against Lithuania in 2017, missed out on United’s FA Cup final win against Manchester City last month due to his injury.

The Football Association confirmed earlier on Thursday that Tottenham’s James Maddison and Liverpool’s Curtis Jones had also been cut from the squad.

Southgate has until 11pm on Friday to submit his final squad to UEFA, with the 26-man selection scheduled to be announced on Saturday morning.

England will play their opening Euro 2024 match against Group C rivals Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on June 16 before facing Denmark (June 20) and Slovenia (June 25).