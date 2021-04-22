Injured John O’Sullivan hoping Morecambe can win promotion in his absence
14:09pm, Thu 22 Apr 2021
John O’Sullivan hopes Morecambe can “finish the job and get promoted” after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.
The 27-year-old midfielder, who has scored five goals and provided eight assists for the Shrimps this term, sustained the problem in last week’s 4-3 win over Oldham.
“I’m devastated to be honest,” O’Sullivan told Morecambe’s website.
“All season we’ve put in so much effort and to be ruled out for the final three or four games is hard to take.
“For me personally it’s the most I’ve enjoyed a season for a long time, so it’s such a shame the injury is as bad as it is.
“I’ll be there on the sideline cheering the boys on and as I say hopefully we can finish the job and get promoted.”