Injured Kane Hemmings misses out as Burton take on Morecambe
Burton striker Kane Hemmings will be absent for the visit of Morecambe.
The 30-year-old was forced off after just 21 minutes of last weekend’s defeat at Plymouth and is set for a spell on the sidelines.
On-loan Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison is set to deputise, while there could be changes in midfield with Harry Chapman pushing for a start.
Captain John Brayford is sidelined for up to three months with a hamstring injury but winger Danny Rowe is close to rejoining the matchday squad.
Goalkeeper Jokull Andresson and midfielder Alfie McCalmont are back with the Morecambe squad after safely returning from international duty.
Midfielder McCalmont played for Northern Ireland’s Under-21s before being called up to the senior side for two World Cup qualifiers, while Andresson played for Iceland Under-21s.
The international break has given on-loan Rangers winger Josh McPake more time to recover from a twisted ankle.
Greg Leigh (hamstring), Courtney Duffus (thigh), Jonathan Obika (hamstring) and Shayon Harrison (toe) are all sidelined.
