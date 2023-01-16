Injuries, fatigue or finances? – Reasons for Liverpool woe and what can Klopp do

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has a number of problems to solve after admitting Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton was the worst performance of his managerial career.

His side have already lost six times in the Premier League – after being beaten only four times in 63 games in all competitions last season – and are 10 points adrift of the top four.

While the Reds have not yet reached the halfway stage of the current campaign, the warning signs have been there since August.

Here the PA news agency looks at what has caused the malaise.

Why are Liverpool struggling so much?

A simple question with a multi-faceted answer. A number of factors have contrived to create the current situation the most testing Klopp has faced in his time at Anfield. The manager will point to injuries: he had four forwards missing at Brighton – two long-term absentees – as well as influential centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

Is that just unlucky or are there underlying issues?

Fatigue, both physical and mental, has also played a part. Klopp finally admitted on Friday that the 63-game 2021/22 season which saw Liverpool win two cup, almost lift the Premier League and Champions League, and play in every match for which they were eligible has impacted his squad. Captain Jordan Henderson confirmed after the Brighton defeat the players were low on energy and confidence.

Fatigue? Low on energy? How come?

Well, off the back of Liverpool’s marathon previous season their starting midfield three at Brighton – Henderson (32), Thiago Alcantara (31) and Fabinho (29) – had a combined age of 92. Of the alternatives James Milner is 37, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones have missed a lot of the campaign with injury while youngster Harvey Elliott has struggled in an under-performing team.

So why has Klopp not freshened up his squad?

In one word: money. Owners Fenway Sports Group found £38million to bring in PSV forward Cody Gakpo this month even though he was a longer-range target because they wanted to fend off interest from other clubs. Klopp wanted Aurelien Tchouameni to bolster his midfield but the France international chose Real Madrid in the summer. Midfield remains the area in real need of attention and the suspicion is FSG are budgeting for a break-the-bank deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

What can Klopp do then?

Having ruled out making any more signings this window it looks like he will have to muddle through. Getting forwards Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez back fit will help but his option in midfield is to put greater faith in the likes of Keita and Jones and hope they can provide the refresh.

What’s the short-term fix to their general problems?

Finding a way not to be so defensively fragile would be a start. Liverpool have conceded the first goal 21 times in their last 35 matches and have not kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since October. That is another issue which can be traced to their midfield deficiencies, but they have looked so open at the back opposition teams know they will always get chances. A change in formation may help but Klopp has already made minor tweaks without much success.