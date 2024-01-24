Injury concerns for Leeds boss Daniel Farke after win over Norwich

Leeds boss Daniel Farke revealed his side’s 1-0 home win against Norwich came at a price with Daniel James and Archie Gray both sustaining injury.

James was withdrawn during the interval due to a hip problem after providing an assist for Patrick Bamford’s winning header, which lifted Leeds to within two points of the Sky Bet Championship’s top two.

Teenage defender Gray, whose brilliant second-half tackle denied Adam Idah as the Norwich substitute bore down on goal, was forced off in the closing stages after taking a knock to his knee.

Farke said: “Daniel James sadly, I had to substitute him because at the half-time whistle he overstretched his hip flexor.

“I think it’s a little strain. I hope it’s not too bad. I think he will definitely be out for the FA Cup game at the weekend, but hope he can return to training soon because we need him. He’s in brilliant shape.

“Archie Gray, in the beginning, I was concerned because he had a hit against his knee and overstretched it and was panicking a little bit.

“He was fearing something with the ligament and had to limp off. After the first assessment I’m carefully optimistic. It seems like ACL ligaments are OK and it’s more or less just a hit.

“We have to wait for further assessment, but I’m carefully optimistic it’s not a long-term injury.”

Farke’s side extended their unbeaten home run this season to 15 matches to keep the pressure on their promotion rivals, while also winning their first five games of the year in all competitions.

They dominated for long spells, but failed to find the killer second goal and came through an anxious finale.

“Credit to Norwich, first of all,” Farke added. “They are definitely one of the best sides that have played at Elland Road this season.

“It was a really complicated game and for that I’m more than happy that we won this game, three points, another clean sheet.

“Four clean sheets in January and scoring goals – I’m pretty pleased with this.”

Norwich had their chances – notably Kenny McLean and Gabriel Sara in the first half – but while head coach David Wagner was disappointed with the result, he was pleased with his side’s performance.

Wagner said: “We gave Leeds a real game, we were absolutely competitive, and games like this will get decided by small margins.

“Congratulations to Leeds, a top team with super attacking individuals. But I think we kept them quite calm.

“In the second half everyone could see when we were really able to pin them into their final third without, to be honest, having the final punch in the box.

“Result, frustrating, but I’m absolutely fine with the performance.”