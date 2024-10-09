Injury-hit Scotland call up Aberdeen forward Kevin Nisbet
Aberdeen forward Kevin Nisbet has been recalled to the Scotland squad for the first time in a year ahead of the Nations League double-header against Croatia and Portugal.
The 27-year-old, at Pittodrie on a season-long loan from Millwall, has been drafted in by Steve Clarke after Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland withdrew due to injury.
Nisbet, capped 11 times and part of the Euro 2020 squad, was last included in a squad by Steve Clarke for last October’s matches away to Spain and France, although he pulled out due to injury.
His most recent appearance for Scotland was as a late substitute in a 2-0 home win over Georgia in June 2023.
However, following a difficult first season at Millwall that culminated in him being dropped for a disciplinary issue in May, he has been rewarded for a strong start to the season with Aberdeen in which he has scored three goals in six appearances to help them maintain their 13-game winning streak under Jimmy Thelin.
Nisbet is the third Dons player to be called up by Scotland for the matches over the next week, with full-backs Nicky Devlin and Jack MacKenzie having also been included.
The 27-year-old will vie with fellow strikers Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes for a place in the side for Saturday’s match in Zagreb and next Tuesday’s visit of Portugal to Hampden.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox