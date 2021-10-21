Injury setback for Karamoko Dembele as Celtic midfielder has ankle surgery
Celtic midfielder Karamoko Dembele faces further time on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery.
The 18-year-old has been absent since suffering a fracture during a pre-season game against Bristol City.
Posting a photograph from his hospital bed, Dembele wrote on his verified Instagram account: “Unfortunately I’ve had some problems with the healing process of my ankle fracture so I’ve had to get surgery done, Inshallah back on the field soon!”
