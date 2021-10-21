error code: 1003
21 October 2021

Injury setback for Karamoko Dembele as Celtic midfielder has ankle surgery

By NewsChain Sport
21 October 2021

Celtic midfielder Karamoko Dembele faces further time on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery.

The 18-year-old has been absent since suffering a fracture during a pre-season game against Bristol City.

Posting a photograph from his hospital bed, Dembele wrote on his verified Instagram account: “Unfortunately I’ve had some problems with the healing process of my ankle fracture so I’ve had to get surgery done, Inshallah back on the field soon!”

