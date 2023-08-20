Huge injury blow for Chelsea ahead of London derby at West Ham

Chelsea continue to battle with injuries, with Trevoh Chalobah's hoped-for recovery from a hamstring injury taking a blow. The setback will reportedly sideline him for a month, meaning he will miss the game against West Ham. Amid the ongoing injury issues, Chelsea are preparing for Moises Caicedo's debut. The player, a £115 million signing from Brighton and Hove Albion, is expected to feature in the West Ham matchup. Meanwhile, the club are still seeking a new goalkeeper after Kepa Arrizabalaga's departure to Real Madrid.

Liverpool secured their inaugural win of the 2023-24 Premier League season with a thrilling 3-1 triumph over AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Despite a shaky start, goals from Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota clinched the victory. Despite the win, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister was sent off in the second half, resulting in an upcoming suspension. Early errors could have put Liverpool behind, but an offside decision saved them. Bournemouth took the lead shortly after, but a brilliant goal from Diaz evened the score. Salah and Jota added to the tally, ensuring Liverpool's victory despite being a man down.

Head Coach Eddie Howe believes the success of Newcastle United's summer transfers, totalling around £130 million, will only be evident in one or two years. Signings include Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, and the upcoming arrival of Lewis Hall from Chelsea. Despite the new additions, Howe emphasised the challenges the squad will face in the Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup. He also highlighted the club's preparation for the future, aiming to balance experienced players, those in their prime, and emerging talents.

The second round of the 2023/24 Premier League season began with Nottingham Forest beating newly promoted Sheffield United 2-1. Wolves are set to host Brighton & Hove Albion, while Aston Villa will welcome Everton for their first home matches of the season. Off the pitch, Aston Villa are said to be finalising a deal to sign Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna, while Wolves winger Daniel Podence has been linked to Celtic, although manager Brendan Rodgers dismissed the rumour.

Everton are set to face Aston Villa away in their first travel match of the 2023-24 season, following a 1-0 defeat to Fulham. With a disappointing opener, Sean Dyche's team saw plenty of scoring opportunities, particularly in the first half. Despite a shock 5-1 loss to Newcastle United, Villa are proving tough opposition, having qualified for the Europa Conference League under the tutelage of Unai Emery. Everton will decide on Dominic Calvert-Lewin's starting status after a training match at Manchester United's Carrington training ground. Other potential players include Arnaut Danjuma and Vitalii Mykolenko.

Brighton & Hove Albion outshone Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, with a commanding 4-1 victory. It was a disappointing homecoming for Wolves, who failed to recover from a defensive debacle. Brighton struck four times within 55 minutes and ascended to the top of the Premier League chart, while Wolves languished at the bottom with two straight losses. Wolves made a comeback with a goal around the 60-minute mark but it was too little too late. Despite a strong end to the first half, they were unable to alter the course of the match.

Manchester United are preparing for a challenging away match against Tottenham Hotspur, while also in the midst of a busy summer transfer window. The club are ready to release some players, with Fulham expressing interest in one and another potentially heading to Saudi Arabia. Reports claim that Al Ittihad are eyeing defender Raphael Varane. Yet, Varane may decline as he wishes to continue in European football. At the same time, defender Eric Bailly is said to be in talks with Fulham after being named 'the forgotten man of Old Trafford'.