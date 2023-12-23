23 December 2023

Injury-time goal denies Arbroath all three points

23 December 2023

Struggling Arbroath missed out on a much-needed win as Dunfermline snatched a stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

Lewis McCann thought he had given Dunfermline the lead after 17 minutes but his strike was ruled out for offside and the visitors lost Chris Hamilton and McCann to injury in the first half, which proved costly as they fell behind before the break.

Jay Bird opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time with a low finish to cap an impressive solo effort.

Mark Stowe went close to doubling the hosts’ lead in the second-half before Bird was sent off for two bookable offences, with Craig Wighton heading in a late leveller.

