Injury woes worrying Klopp on eve of new season PLUS other top football headlines

Jurgen Klopp anticipates Stefan Bajcetic will resume team training after Liverpool's pre-season tour in Singapore. Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara were left at home due to recent operations, avoiding the time-loss from travel. The team will face Leicester City and Bayern Munich during the tour. Dominik Szoboszlai, who missed the previous match due to an ankle issue, is expected to return against Leicester. Conor Bradley, however, was unable to take part in the tour due to an injury sustained during summer friendlies.

Liverpool are preparing for their friendly against Leicester City. They have three more friendlies before their Premier League opener against Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp is keen to instil a new-look midfield with recent signings. Liverpool continue to be active in the transfer market, with potential interest in Josko Gvardiol, despite Manchester City's previous move for the player. Meanwhile, Fabinho has reportedly completed his medical ahead of a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, enabling Liverpool to further their midfield reshuffle. The official announcement is expected over the weekend or on Monday.

Owner of Peterborough United, Darragh MacAnthony, believes Bristol City are justified in valuing Alex Scott at £25m. The 19-year-old is highly sought after, although Premier League clubs are reportedly hesitant due to the high asking price. Despite his young age, Scott has nearly 100 appearances for Bristol City and has received praise from renowned football figures. MacAnthony refutes the suggestion that English players are overpriced, stating that Scott could potentially be worth as much as £100m in the future. He emphasises that it's Bristol City's prerogative to decide Scott's price.

Rangers are bolstering their squad with new signings ahead of the upcoming domestic season under manager Michael Beale. Following a trophy-less prior season, Rangers are eager to kick off strongly. Notably, Ibrox will play host to a mixture of celebrities, including professional golfers, ex-wrestlers, musicians, footballers, actors, TV presenters and former Liverpool, Chelsea, and Newcastle United players. Fans of Rangers are looking forward to seeing these stars.

Celtic and Rangers, along with Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs, are set to discover their contenders in the first knockout round of the Viaplay Cup today. The Scottish Premiership season is also just around the corner. In transfer news, Rangers are poised to announce the signing of 24-year-old Jose Cifuentes from Los Angeles FC, with visas secured for his transfer. Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers are mulling over the prospect of signing former Celtic player Karamoko Dembele from Brest. The clubs are awaiting the conclusion of Dundee vs Inverness CT before finalising the draw.

Manchester United are preparing for the new season, after finishing third in the Premier League and winning the Carabao Cup. They have reportedly agreed a £64 million deal with Atalanta for Danish striker Rasmus Højlund, with further £8 million add-ons, as reported by Sky Sports. In contrast, defender Axel Tuanzebe could be heading to Sheffield United on a free transfer after his contract expired at Old Trafford, according to The Star. Sheffield United have recently been promoted from the Championship.

Liverpool put in their best performance of the summer, achieving a resounding 4-0 victory against Leicester City in a pre-season match in Singapore. Goals from Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, Diogo Jota, and Ben Doak ensured Liverpool's dominance. Despite initial slow play, goalkeeper Caominhin Kelleher's vital save kept them level before they assertively took control. Despite multiple half-time changes, Liverpool maintained their dominance, with only the offside rule preventing a higher scoreline. Manager Jurgen Klopp expressed satisfaction with the team's performance ahead of their upcoming game against Bayern Munich.

Chelsea are set to include Noni Madueke in their pre-season game for the first time following his recovery from a hamstring injury. Madueke's return may prompt manager Pochettino to alter his starting eleven, potentially featuring Raheem Sterling, Christopher Nkunku, and shifts in the midfield with the possible inclusion of Enzo Fernandes, Conor Gallagher, and Cesare Casadei. Changes in defence may include Thiago Silva, Malo Gusto, Ben Chilwell, and Levi Colwill. Chelsea's game against Fulham will conclude their Premier League summer series in the United States, ahead of their final game against Dortmund and the season kick-off against Liverpool.

The new football season is fast approaching for the clubs in the Sky Bet Championship. Supporters across the nation are eagerly anticipating the games, with many renewing their season tickets or purchasing them for the first time. With teams relegated from the Premier League and promoted from League One, the upcoming campaign is set to be highly competitive. The costs for season passes vary across all 24 Championship clubs, from the most affordable to the priciest.

Marcel Sabitzer credits his brief loan spell at Manchester United for rejuvenating his career and restoring his self-confidence. After struggling at Bayern Munich, the Austrian midfielder made 18 appearances for United, which he says had a positive impact on his performance. Sabitzer recently secured a permanent move to Borussia Dortmund, speaking highly of his time in Manchester. His first match for Dortmund could be against United during a meeting in Las Vegas, marking the Red Devils' final match in the USA before they return to Manchester, to play friendlies against Lens and Athletic Bilbao.