Inter Miami give up late equaliser in 2-2 draw with Atlanta United
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami gave up a late equaliser and were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United in their Major League Soccer clash on Wednesday.
Messi started on the bench, but came on in the 61st minute after Leonardo Campana’s immediate response to a goal from Atlanta’s Saba Lobjanidze put the Herons ahead 2-1.
The Argentina veteran’s impact was limited, thanks to a consistent, heavy defensive presence on the 37-year-old.
The home side’s defensive efforts paid dividends in the 84th minute, when Alexey Miranchuk thundered a strike into the top left corner from 20 metres.
Atlanta then pressed for a game winner throughout stoppage time, but were unable to find the clinching goal.
The result means Atlanta remain one point outside a play-off berth, while Inter Miami are 10 points ahead of FC Cincinnati at the top of the standings.
