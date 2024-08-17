Inter Milan pegged back late on as they start their Serie A defence

Reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan were held to a 2-2 draw by Genoa in their first match of the new season.

Marcus Thuram netted a brace but goals from Alessandro Vogliacco and a finish by Junior Messias, who scored the rebound from his saved stoppage-time penalty by Yann Sommer, saw the points shared at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

City rivals AC Milan were also frustrated as they failed to take advantage of Inter’s draw in a similar 2-2 affair with Torino at San Siro.

Malick Thiaw diverted the ball into his own net before Duvan Zapata doubled Torino’s lead. Alvaro Morata came off the bench to score on debut before Noah Okafor volleyed in a second half added-time equaliser.

Parma managed a point against 10-man Fiorentina in their first match back in the top flight.

Dennis Man scored first at Ennio Tardini but Cristiano Biraghi levelled proceedings after 75 minutes from a free-kick.

La Viola’s new signing Marin Pongracic was shown red late on as the two sides could not be separated. Empoli and Monza played out a goalless draw.

In France, Takumi Minamino’s lofted goal in the 28th minute gave Monaco a 1-0 victory over St Etienne.

Former Manchester United player Angel Gomes suffered a serious head injury in Lille’s 2-0 away win to Reims.

The midfielder’s injury caused a lengthy delay and saw Amadou Kone shown red before Lille opened the scoring in the 30th minute of first-half stoppage time.

Jonathan David doubled the tally late on to secure a first win of the season.

Mason Greenwood scored a brace as Marseille rallied to a 5-1 win at Brest.

The English youngster buried a right-footed shot before doubling his tally from the spot.

Luis Henrique also bagged a double and Elye Wahi scored on debut, with Mahdi Camara’s first-half goal proving to be a mere consolation for Brest.

In Spain, Robert Lewandowski bagged both goals in Barcelona’s 2-1 victory at Valencia.

Barca conceded first after Hugo Duro’s goal but the Polish striker finished first-time off a cross minutes before the break to level the scores.

The 35-year-old placed his second-half penalty in the top right-hand corner as Hansi Flick’s side held on for the win.

Juan Soriano’s own goal saw Osasuna and Leganes share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at El Sadar.