Interim boss Wayne Brown says he will hold talks over Colchester job

Wayne Brown is ready to talk about becoming Colchester’s permanent boss.

Brown’s side ended the season with a third win in four games as they secured a comfortable 2-0 victory at Hartlepool.

After being appointed interim boss in January and leading the club to safety, he is in pole position to take on the role next season and beyond.

He said: “I’m sure there will be conversations, there’s no rush to talk but me and the chairman will talk and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it and I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

For Pools, however, there is less certainty with their managerial role.

Graeme Lee, appointed in November, was sacked on Thursday, leaving his assistant Micky Nelson in control for the season finale.

Pools have long been safe from any threat of relegation in their first season back in the EFL after a four-year National League stint.

Nelson said: “It’s been hectic, emotional couple of days and we have to be as professional as we can to prepare the players.

“The chairman spoke and asked me and Tony Sweeney to take training and this game. It’s really disappointing we couldn’t end with a win.

“It came as a shock when Graeme left, maybe we shouldn’t be shocked with what happens in football.

“The players have a responsibility to perform and they fell short and we weren’t able to sign off with a win to reward the fans for their support.”

The Us went ahead on after 10 minutes when Freddie Sears pulled the ball back for John Akinde to crack home.

The second goal arrived in style early in the second half as substitute Chay Cooper pushed forward and cracked in a fine 30-yard shot off a post on his debut.

Brown said: “Chay came on and it’s nice to give individuals an opportunity and this was on merit. He earned the right. It’s a day he will remember forever.

“It was some strike, he does it in training and is a natural in those positions.

“Hartlepool had a bit of a go later on and we could have managed the game better, but we saw it out well.”

Pools end the season with just one win in their 12 fixtures since being beaten on penalties by Rotherham in the Papa John’s Trophy semi-final, while they have lost four straight home games without scoring.

Nelson, who could only name four substitutes with the squad ravaged by injury, added: “It’s an important time ahead for the club, but it is entering next season as an EFL club again which is massive.

“Now I’m going to have a beer with the staff, have a beer with them, see my wife and family and go out and celebrate her birthday.

“I’m not sure what time I will get in tomorrow morning and that’s as far as I’m looking.

“Until the chairman tells me different I will be at Hartlepool United and I will continue to give everything I can to help it succeed.”