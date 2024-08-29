Interim manager Lee Carsley wanted own stamp on England squad

Lee Carsley felt it was important to put his own mark on his first England squad, but has left the door open for high-profile absentees like Kyle Walker to return.

Walker was conspicuous by his absence in a much-changed group selected by interim boss Carsley for the September matches with Republic of Ireland and Finland in the Nations League.

Carsley handed maiden senior England call-ups to Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White, Tino Livramento and Angel Gomes in the first squad picked since Gareth Southgate left his post following July’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

There were nine changes overall with Harry Maguire back alongside Jack Grealish, but Walker, who served as vice-captain in Germany, was absent alongside injured duo Luke Shaw and Jude Bellingham, while Marcus Rashford and James Maddison were overlooked again.

“It was important to put my own stamp on it a bit while recognising what players have done in the past when we have got so close,” Carsley said at St George’s Park.

“I thought it was important to put some fresh faces in and put our own little marker on the squad.

“The fact that Kyle hasn’t played this season would suggest City are potentially phasing him in gently. We have to respect that.

“I think it is important that players who are coming in are ready to play and up to speed. I think that is a big thing. The squad I selected, 98 per cent have played a lot of minutes so far this season and are in a good position.

“Harry Maguire missed out on the Euros squad through injury, but I see him as a real good leader, especially with the centre-backs we’ve got.”

The absence of Walker and Kieran Trippier, who announced his international retirement earlier on Thursday, opens the door for Trent Alexander-Arnold to nail down the right-back position after being used as a midfielder by Southgate at the Euros.

Carsley added: “I think for me for this camp especially he’ll be a right-back playing in defence.

“At some point I imagine we’ll see Trent arriving into that kind of (midfield) area, but I see him as a right-back.”

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder has rolled the dice in attack with Rashford and Maddison still out, but Chelsea’s Madueke included after a strong start to the new campaign, which included a hat-trick at Wolves last weekend.

On Rashford and Maddison, Carsley explained: “I just think at the minute there are players ahead of them. They are both players that have done really well for England and their clubs in the past.

“They are players that are definitely on the radar, I have watched them live both players so they are definitely players that are going to get considered for the future.

“Really excited to work with Jack. I have known of Jack for a while, never worked with him before, but seen his talents. He is probably one of those players who has a point to prove and looking forward to seeing a fit and motivated Jack Grealish.

“Noni has done really well for the 21s and he has really improved his all-round game, his goals and assists. The way he has started the season in terms of his energy, his pace and directness, he is a player that will be really important for us this camp.”

Jude Bellingham and Luke Shaw missed out with calf injuries but there was no place for Euro 2024 squad members Ivan Toney, Aaron Ramsdale, Joe Gomez, Lewis Dunk and Adam Wharton.

Ben White, who made himself unavailable for England duty in March, also missed out despite the change in coaching set-up.

The aforementioned changes opened the door for Gibbs-White and Lille midfielder Gomes to be selected.

Both have the novelty of being World Cup and European Championship winners with England after their Under-17 and Under-21 exploits, the latter under Carsley in 2023.

He added: “Morgan is a very attacking player, full of energy, very creative, very exciting, a brilliant attitude, excellent work rate.

“He’s been very successful with England, which I thought was important. A lot of these players we’ve called in are used to winning and getting to the latter stages of tournament.

“Morgan and Angel were part of that World Cup team a few years back that won and they’ve done the Euros as well.

“Angel is very technical, he controls the game with his skill and technique.

“I think he is a player people will be really excited to see.”