Billy McKay was on target for Inverness (PA)
07 January 2023

Inverness among the goals again in big win at Arbroath

By NewsChain Sport
07 January 2023

Inverness took their goal tally to 10 in two cinch Championship games with a 4-1 victory at Arbroath.

Billy Mckay gave the visitors – who beat Cove Rangers 6-1 in their last match – the lead in the ninth minute, converting Lewis Hyde’s low cross at the far post.

Arbroath, surprise 4-2 winners at Dundee last time out, were level in the 26th minute through Yasin Ben El-Mhanni but Jay Henderson restored the visitors’ advantage at the end of the first half.

Daniel MacKay made it 3-1 in the 65th minute before Lewis Nicolson capped a satisfying away day for the Highlanders with their fourth goal four minutes from the end.

