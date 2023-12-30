30 December 2023

Inverness and Morton share stalemate

By NewsChain Sport
30 December 2023

Cinch Championship relegation-battlers Inverness fought out a goalless draw with Morton to keep themselves a point clear of the bottom two.

Caley – who had lost two of their previous three games – made a bright start as Max Anderson and Cameron Harper both had efforts on goal blocked before David Wotherspoon also went close.

Morton threatened when Steven Boyd’s 20-yard effort curled over the crossbar.

Inverness went close again early in the second half when Billy Mckay’s angled shot was saved by Ryan Mullen before Charlie Gilmour fired over.

Morton forward Robbie Muirhead sent his effort just wide and in stoppage-time, Caley substitute David Carson sliced a shot off target as both sides had to settle for a draw.

