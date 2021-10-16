error code: 1003
Inverness back to winning ways with win over Greenock Morton

16 October 2021

Scottish Championship leaders Inverness returned to winning ways in the league with a 2-0 victory over Greenock Morton.

Caley Thistle suffered their first league defeat of the season against Hamilton last time out but grabbed a goal in each half against struggling Morton.

The opener came in the 21st minute from Billy McKay, who profited from quick work by goalkeeper Mark Ridgers following a Morton corner to race through and net his fourth goal in two games.

There was a 10-minute delay to the start of the second half after a clash of heads between Michael Gardyne and Cameron Blues but, after receiving stitches, Gardyne stepped up to score the second only four minutes in.

