13 April 2024

Inverness boost survival hopes with win over fellow strugglers Queen’s Park

By NewsChain Sport
13 April 2024

Inverness leapfrogged Queen’s Park and out of the cinch Championship relegation play-off spot with a 1-0 win over the Spiders at Hampden.

Cameron Harper’s brilliant 25-yard free-kick midway through the first half proved the difference as Duncan Ferguson’s men built on their win over Arbroath last time out to move two points above Queen’s Park.

The visitors created several decent openings to increase their lead but Billy Mckay and Samson Lawal were unable to find a way past Calum Ferrie.

However, Queen’s Park could not take advantage at the other end, with Jack Turner and Cillian Sheridan being denied by Caley Thistle keeper Mark Ridgers.

