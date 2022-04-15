15 April 2022

Inverness certain of play-off spot after win over Kilmarnock

By NewsChain Sport
15 April 2022

Inverness clinched a Scottish Championship play-off place by beating leaders Kilmarnock 2-1.

Goals from Inverness pair Billy Mckay and Logan Chalmers deep in the second half halted Kilmarnock’s nine-game unbeaten league run.

Ash Taylor had put the visitors in front on the hour mark but McKay bundled home a 76th-minute equaliser and Chalmers struck an 82nd-minute winner – his fourth goal in as many games.

The win lifted Inverness 10 points clear of Raith, who sit one place below the play-offs, while Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock remain four points ahead of second-placed Arbroath who have a game in hand.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry and Meghan ‘offer an olive branch’ to Queen in surprise visit to Windsor

world news

Ricketts-led consortium withdraws bid to buy Chelsea

football

Queen expected to miss traditional Easter Sunday service

news