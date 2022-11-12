Inverness’ struggles continue as Simon Murray seals Queen’s Park comeback win
Queen’s Park came from behind to beat Inverness 2-1 at home to leave the visitors without a win in their last five cinch Championship matches.
Inverness took the lead in the 18th minute when Billy McKay finished confidently from Sean Welsh’s through-ball.
But Queen’s Park rallied after the interval and saw Lee Kilday’s header ruled out for offside three minutes into the second half.
The hosts only had to wait two further minutes to equalise, though, as Charlie Fox headed home from a corner.
Patrick Jarrett then struck the post for the home side before Simon Murray secured the points for the Spiders in the 73rd minute when he converted Grant Savoury’s low cross at the far post.
