Inverness top of Championship after narrow win over Kilmarnock

Michael Gardyne was Inverness’ match-winner (Jeff Holmes/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:26pm, Sat 28 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Inverness claimed victory in the battle of the early cinch Championship pace-setters after defeating Kilmarnock 1-0 at Rugby Park.

Both clubs came into the game having won each of their opening three league matches without conceding a goal and it was little surprise to see the contest settled by the narrowest of margins.

Michael Gardyne’s fifth-minute goal proved to be the only thing to separate the teams as Inverness replaced their hosts on top of the table – Killie dropping to third below Partick Thistle.

Gardyne and Shane Sutherland linked up well before the veteran winger slammed a rising strike past Zach Hemming for his first goal in Caley colours.

Blair Alston came close to levelling but saw his 15th-minute effort deflected onto the post while Innes Cameron was denied by visiting goalkeeper Mark Ridgers after the break, but Kilmarnock could not find an equaliser.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Kilmarnock

PA