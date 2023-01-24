Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna pleased with ‘momentum-building’ win

Kieran McKenna felt Ipswich took “a first step towards building some momentum” in their challenge for a top-two place after a dominant display in a 4-0 demolition of Morecambe.

Freddie Ladapo and Conor Chaplin both scored twice in the first half as Town eased to a first win in five games.

McKenna said: “We would have liked more goals in the second half but a clean sheet was important.

“In terms of the first half it was a really good performance both individually and as a team, dominant in all aspects, we got the early goal and pushed on from there.

“A good result, good performance, a first step towards building some momentum, but only the first step.”

The Ipswich boss also praised his two goalscorers, saying: “I thought Freddie was excellent and I think he’s improving all the time. He’s a different player than he was six months ago, his all-round game is improving all the time.

“Conor scored another couple of really good goals after good moves by the team…it’s good for them two and I thought there were good performances all over the pitch. I thought the defenders were excellent as well.”

Visiting boss Derek Adams said he had “no complaints” about the defeat, and added: “This is a really tough venue to come to at the best of times.

“With Ipswich losing at Oxford on Saturday, we knew it was going to be a hard night for us.

“It was never going to be easy and it didn’t start too well for us because they got a massive break for the first goal.

“We cleared the ball with a header and it hit another of our players in the face. It fell for their player to get the goal, so we were up against it from the first minute.

“We gave the ball away in the middle of the park for the second when they broke away, but I thought it was ever so slightly offside.

“They got a third, then a fourth right on half-time and we worked ever so hard in the second half to keep the scoreline down.

“The game was finished at half-time and we were never going to get anything.”