Ipswich co-owner says opportunity to ‘wake a sleeping giant’ was big draw
Ipswich co-owner Mark Detmer says the opportunity to “wake a sleeping giant” was one of the major draws to Portman Road.
Gamechanger 20 Ltd (GC20) bought out the Sky Bet League One club’s former owner Marcus Evans earlier this month.
Real estate expert Detmer, who jointly owns five per cent of GC20 alongside fellow Americans Brett Johnson and Berke Bakay, told Town’s website: “We are biding our time until we can travel to Ipswich. We can’t wait.
“What we looked for in a club was a passionate fanbase and an opportunity to wake a sleeping giant.
“Clubs survive because of the fans and the community that they’re in so when we looked at the opportunities in England, by far Ipswich was our favourite – there wasn’t even a close second for us.
“We are genuine in what it is that we’re trying to accomplish at this football club. We’re all in and we hope that supporters will be all in on our efforts too.”