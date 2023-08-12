Ipswich continue winning start to Championship with victory over Stoke

Goals from Luke Woolfenden and Kayden Jackson earned Ipswich a 2-0 home victory over Stoke to continue their winning return to the Championship.

The hosts made it maximum points from their opening two games thanks to Woolfenden’s first-half header and substitute Jackson’s late finish.

Woolfenden rose at the far post to head home a free-kick by Sam Morsy, while Jackson finished an incisive move involving Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin to leave Ipswich top of the early standings.

Town were on the front foot from the start in a frenetic opening.

Burns drove towards the Stoke goal in the second minute and let fly with a fierce shot from the edge of the area which was tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Mark Travers.

A snapshot from Chaplin then flew past the left-hand post in the 18th minute.

Ipswich pressure finally told in the 23rd minute when Woolfenden directed a header inside the left post from Morsy’s delivery after Enda Stevens had fouled Burns.

City manager Alex Neil made his first substitution in the 34th minute, replacing Wolves loanee Chiquinho with Brazilian forward Wesley, on loan from Aston Villa.

Stoke had their first attempt on goal in the 37th minute when Josh Laurent fired wide from range and Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky came to his side’s rescue by first racing off his line to clear and then keeping the ball out with his trailing arm after Stevens had cut the ball back for Daniel Johnson.

Just before the break George Hirst’s first-time effort on the run flew just past a post after he was picked out from a cross by Burns.

Ipswich defender Cameron Burgess deflected away a goalbound effort from Ben Pearson as Stoke pressed for an equaliser.

Hladky then deflected the ball behind following a shot by Ben Wilmot, while at the other end Travers parried a stinging effort from Chaplin.

Burns’ low shot from the edge of the area was gathered at the second attempt by Travers and an angled effort from Hirst was beaten away.

Wesley’s crisp, low shot from the edge of the box took a deflection off Woolfenden, but Ipswich killed the game off in the 81st minute, Jackson on hand in the area to convert a cross from Burns.