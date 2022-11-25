Ipswich dealt Marcus Harness blow ahead of FA Cup tie with Buxton
Ipswich have been dealt a blow ahead of their FA Cup tie against minnows Buxton with the news winger Marcus Harness is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.
Harness suffered a knee injury during Tuesday night’s Papa Johns Trophy tie against former club Portsmouth at Portman Road, and is facing up to 10 weeks of recovery.
Midfielder Greg Leigh made his first appearance since September against Pompey, having recovered from a leg problem, so could be involved again.
Lee Evans and Sone Aluko (knee) both continue their own rehabilitation, while defender Dominic Ball (knee), goalkeeper Nick Hayes (ankle) and forward Tyreece John-Jules (hamstring) are all long-term absentees.
National League North side Buxton, whose assistant manager Tommy Miller used to play for Ipswich, beat Merthyr Town 2-0 to reach the second round.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox