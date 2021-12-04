04 December 2021

Ipswich held at home by League Two Barrow in FA Cup

By NewsChain Sport
04 December 2021

Barrow earned an attractive FA Cup replay after holding League One Ipswich to a goalless draw at Portman Road.

The two teams had never met each other in a competitive encounter but the League Two Bluebirds held their own against the Tractor Boys, who hit the woodwork twice.

The visitors enjoyed a confident start to the game and Josh Kay dragged a shot wide in the sixth minute after cutting in from the left.

Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton tipped a smart free-kick from Josh Gordon around a post and the same player was flagged offside from the resulting corner when he sent a header against the woodwork.

The Tractor Boys were struggling to find any real rhythm but Scott Fraser’s rising long-range effort tested visiting goalkeeper Paul Farman in the 24th minute.

The hosts started the second half with purpose and striker Joe Pigott, a half-time substitute for Idris El Mizouni, struck a post just after the break.

But the Bluebirds were still posing a threat and Kay saw two well-struck efforts deflected behind within three minutes.

The home side piled on some late pressure and Town skipper Sam Morsy fired over in added time before substitute Cameron Humphreys sent a header against the crossbar.

