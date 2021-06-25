Ipswich recruit West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper
Ipswich have signed midfielder Rekeem Harper from West Brom for an undisclosed fee.
Harper, 21, who is Ipswich’s third summer signing, has agreed a three-year deal, with the club having the option of a further 12 months.
Ipswich boss Paul Cook told the club’s official website: “In Rekeem, we have a really good lad and someone who believes in everything we have spoken about.
“He knows the challenge that lies ahead and I’m thrilled that he has chosen to join us.”
Harper, a former England Under-19 international, progressed through West Brom’s academy and made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies.
He has also had loan spells at Blackburn and hometown club Birmingham and made two Premier League appearances for West Brom at the start of last season.
Ipswich, who were bought by new owners Gamechanger 20 in April, finished ninth in Sky Bet League One last season, five points off the play-offs.
The Tractor Boys signed Wes Burns from Fleetwood for an undisclosed fee and Wales midfielder Lee Evans from Wigan earlier this month.