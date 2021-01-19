Ipswich sign Barnsley midfielder Luke Thomas on loan
15:27pm, Tue 19 Jan 2021
Barnsley midfielder Luke Thomas has joined League One side Ipswich on loan until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old started his career in West Brom’s academy before accepting his first professional contract at Cheltenham.
A two-and-a-half-year spell at Derby followed, during which time Thomas undertook loan periods at both Gloucester and Coventry.
Upon joining Barnsley in 2019, the winger then scored on his debut and went on to make 64 appearances for the Tykes.