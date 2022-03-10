10 March 2022

Ipswich waiting on George Edmundson ahead of Portsmouth clash

By NewsChain Sport
10 March 2022

George Edmundson will be assessed for Ipswich as they prepare to host Portsmouth.

The defender was substituted in the 2-0 win against Lincoln in midweek with a knock and was replaced by Cameron Burgess, who could step in to deputise again.

Sam Morsy will also be checked after coming off against the Imps with a hamstring issue.

Midfielder Lee Evans remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Hayden Carter will be checked for Portsmouth ahead of the trip to Portman Road.

The Blackburn loanee came off in the midweek win against Crewe with a tight calf.

Pompey are without Marcus Harness, who is still suspended after receiving a straight red card at Accrington.

Winger Reeco Hackett is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

