Ipswich waiting on George Edmundson ahead of Portsmouth clash
George Edmundson will be assessed for Ipswich as they prepare to host Portsmouth.
The defender was substituted in the 2-0 win against Lincoln in midweek with a knock and was replaced by Cameron Burgess, who could step in to deputise again.
Sam Morsy will also be checked after coming off against the Imps with a hamstring issue.
Midfielder Lee Evans remains sidelined with a knee injury.
Hayden Carter will be checked for Portsmouth ahead of the trip to Portman Road.
The Blackburn loanee came off in the midweek win against Crewe with a tight calf.
Pompey are without Marcus Harness, who is still suspended after receiving a straight red card at Accrington.
Winger Reeco Hackett is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox